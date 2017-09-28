Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, September 28, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:23:25 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (36) at the Ask: 1785 @ $1.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$13.47

3:18:36 pm: TRUE TrueCar Nov 17 $14 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.698 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.915

1:39:36 pm: HIIQ Health Ins Innovations Oct 20 $15 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 569 @ $1.2 vs 6 OI; Ref=$13.8213

1:10:06 pm: QEP QEP Res Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (41) at the Ask: 2177 @ $0.851 vs 832 OI; Ref=$8.59

12:13:55 pm: EA Electronic Arts Jan 19 $105 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 728 @ $3.0 vs 518 OI; Ref=$116.5

11:51:32 am: S Sprint Oct 20 $7.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 6735 @ $0.191 vs 708 OI; Ref=$7.71

11:31:17 am: FB Facebook Oct 13 $175 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.741 vs 1147 OI; Ref=$168.65

11:28:09 am: TXN Texas Inst Oct 13 $89 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 522 @ $1.41 vs 20 OI; Ref=$89.37

10:53:17 am: CVNA Carvana Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1297 @ $0.25 vs 167 OI; Ref=$14.881

10:34:59 am: BOX BOX Nov 17 $21 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 13 OI; Ref=$18.97

10:20:37 am: SNAP SNAP Oct 13 $14 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 3360 @ $0.401 vs 215 OI; Ref=$14.485

10:10:04 am: JD JD.com Mar 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.96 vs 173 OI; Ref=$38.7092

10:00:13 am: TWTR Twitter Nov 17 $18 Calls Sweep (13) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.75 vs 1006 OI; Ref=$16.84

9:39:13 am: ABBV AbbVie Oct 20 $83 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 717 @ $5.294 vs 38 OI; Ref=$88.01ie Oct 20 $83 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 717 @ $5.294 vs 38 OI; Ref=$88.01

9:36:09 am: RIG Transocean Oct 27 $9.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 1761 @ $0.201 vs 88 OI; Ref=$10.62

More From Benzinga:

Millennials Are Smoking Less Weed, But Still Consuming Marijuana: The Rise Of Cannabis Concentrates

Rodney And Holly Robinson Peete Talk About Hemp Cream For Pain Relief

Image Credit: Javier Hasse

Posted-In: binary optionsNews Short Ideas Options After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.