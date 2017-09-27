Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 26: Siemens-Alstom, Trivago-Tripl, Bruker-Merlin

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Siemens, Alstom Sign MoU to combine Siemens’ Mobility Business, Rail Traction Drives Business with Alstom

Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) and Alstom (OTC: ALSMY) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine Siemens’ mobility business, including its rail traction drives business, with Alstom. Siemens will receive newly issued shares in the combined company representing 50 percent of Alstom’s share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Alstom existing shareholders will receive two special dividends, including a control premium of €4.00 per share to be paid shortly after closing, plus an extraordinary dividend of up to €4.00 per share to be paid out of the proceeds of Alstom’s put options for the General Electric (NYSE: GE) joint ventures of approximately €2.5 billion subject to the cash position of Alstom. Siemens will receive warrants allowing it to acquire Alstom shares representing two percentage points of its share capital that can be exercised earliest four years after closing.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2018.

Alstom US shares closed at $4.03 on Tuesday, up 13 cents. Siemens closed at $68.59, down 37 cents.

Trivago Acquires Tripl

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced the acquisition of the assets of machine learning travel startup Tripl. Terms were not disclosed.

Trivago closed at $11.21, up 23 cents.

Bruker Acquires MERLIN

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced the closing of its acquisition of MERLIN Diagnostika GmbH, which has a technology and product portfolio for human and veterinary antibiotic resistance and specialty susceptibility testing. Financial details were not disclosed.

Bruker closed at $29.18, down 35 cents.

