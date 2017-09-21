Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 12:52pm   Comments
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dipped 19.5 percent to $5.48.
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares dropped 11.2 percent to $13.45. Eros Now reported a content deal with Dharma Productions.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) declined 9.5 percent to $34.85. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share.
  • MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares fell 9.2 percent to $11.21. MiMedx Group offered information related to interaction with the SEC.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 8.3 percent to $1.83.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares tumbled 8 percent to $2.90. DA Davidson downgraded Jakks Pacific from Neutral to Underperform.
  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares dropped 6 percent to $2.03.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 6.8 percent to $7.33.
  • Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares declined 6.9 percent to $35.13. Acceleron Pharma priced an underwritten public offering of 5,405,406 shares at $37.00 per share.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $5.75 after rising 7.72 percent on Wednesday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 4.4 percent to $25.15. Axiom Capital initiated coverage on JinkoSolar with a Sell rating.
  • Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) dropped 3.2 percent to $27.85. Raymond James downgraded Pra Group from Market Perform to Underperform.

