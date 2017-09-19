Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares were seen trading higher by $9.00 at $43.23 in Tuesday's session. The stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, nearly doubling from its Sept. 13 close ($24.98) when it reached $48.84 earlier in the session.

The developer of an artificial intelligence platform is higher by 400 percent since Aug.17 when it was mentioned positively in a Barron's article over the weekend of Aug. 18.

After a higher open, it had brief retreat but found support above the upper-end of Monday's range ($34.60), only reaching $35.23 before continuing its move higher.

Veritone is on pace to have its biggest volume day in its brief history. The volume record was made on its inaugural day of trading on May 12, when 1.62 million shares traded.

