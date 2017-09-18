Colbert-Hosted Emmys Deliver Expected Winners, A Few Surprises And Lots Of POTUS Jabs

Stephen Colbert hosted the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and as always there were plenty of surprising winners and losers on the night. Here’s an overview of some people, shows and networks that came out on top and some that disappointed.

Winner: HBO

Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX)'s premium network HBO won 10 Emmys on Sunday night and a total of 29 Emmys when including the Creative Arts awards earlier in the weekend. HBO topped all other networks in total award count.

Winner: Netflix

With four wins on Sunday night and 20 wins total, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) came in a distant second to HBO in award count. The streaming service still managed to beat out every major traditional TV network.

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"Seinfeld" alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke Candice Bergen’s record for most consecutive wins for best actress in a comedy series with her sixth straight win for HBO’s “Veep.” Dreyfus also tied Cloris Leachman’s record for most Primetime Emmys won by a single performer.

Winner: African Americans

It was a historic night for African Americans as Lena Waithe became the first black woman to with the Emmy for best comedy writing for Netflix’s “Master of None.” Donald Glover also took home Emmys for outstanding directing and outstanding actor in a comedy for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)’s FX show “Atlanta.”

Loser: CBS

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)’s “Late Show” host Colbert did a great job, but the network took home a paltry four total awards, the same number of Emmys Adult Swim took home.

Loser: FX

Despite Glover’s big night, FX took home just six awards after netting 55 total nominations. FX had the worst winning percentage (10.9 percent) of any network with at least 20 nominations.

Loser: ‘The Crown’

Expectations were high after Netflix’s drama “The Crown” landed 13 Emmy nominations, but the show delivered just a single win — John Lithgow’s award for best outstanding supporting actor in a drama.

Loser: ‘Westworld’

HBO’s “Westworld” secured an impressive 22 nominations, including seven nominations in the main ceremony on Sunday night. However, despite taking home five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, “Westworld” was shut out in the big categories on Sunday.

Loser: CBS Take 2; The Emmys Themselves

From Colbert's opening monologue, the berating of President Donald Trump was continuous. Jabs about Trump's often-nominated, never-a-winner "The Apprentice" show were aplenty, and guest appearance by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer added levity as he declared broadcast station CBS would have "the largest audience to witness an Emmys period — both in person and around the world" echoed back to Spicer's infamous quotes regarding Trump's inauguration size.

However, despite Spicer's promises, the Emmys were knocked down a peg once more. Following 2016's all-time ratings low, this year's event continued the trend, bringing in a paltry 8.2 in metered market ratings, down 2 percent from last year's Emmys.

