Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 15

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, September 15, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:24:36 pm: X US Steel Sep 22 $24 Calls at the Ask: 525 @ $1.291 vs 313 OI; Ref=$25.1

3:01:00 pm: CERN Cerner Jan, 2019 $75 Calls at the Ask: 694 @ $7.901 vs 274 OI; Ref=$71.75

2:32:22 pm: BLCM Bellicum Feb 16 $17.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.2 vs 69 OI; Ref=$11.73

1:55:00 pm: FNSR Finisar Mar 16 $20 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 500 @ $2.05 vs 191 OI; Ref=$21.755

12:58:51 pm: AMD AMD Sep 29 $11 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.562 vs 423 OI; Ref=$12.505

12:51:59 pm: MTW Manitowoc Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 946 @ $0.35 vs 300 OI; Ref=$7.9

12:02:30 pm: NVDA Nvidia Sep 29 $172.5 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $2.0 vs 48 OI; Ref=$179.32

11:23:31 am: FAST Fastenal Oct 20 $45 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 716 @ $0.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$43.85

10:28:49 am: JWN Nordstrom Apr 20 $55 Calls Sweep (36) at the Bid: 715 @ $0.81 vs 69 OI; Ref=$46.86

10:24:09 am: WDAY Workday Jan 19 $100 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 630 @ $6.1 vs 85 OI; Ref=$104.16

10:16:18 am: LYB LyondellBassell Oct 20 $97.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1181 @ $1.3 vs 173 OI; Ref=$95.56

10:12:37 am: VRX Valeant Nov 17 $11 Puts Above Ask!: 27500 @ $0.401 vs 246 OI; Ref=$13.97

9:44:31 am: CBS CBS Sep 22 $58.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.0 vs 16 OI; Ref=$58.545

9:42:30 am: VRX Valeant Nov 17 $11 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 3973 @ $0.34 vs 246 OI; Ref=$13.94

