Tesla's 'Beast' Mode Activated; Elon Musk Bulks Up Its Line With New Semi Truck

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s reputation of delivering a new car on time may not necessarily be that strong but few can dispute that once a car is released, consumers love it. Now that the Tesla Model 3 is ramping production and Tesla is delivering new cars to clients, it is now time for Tesla's CEO Elon Musk to get investors excited about what is coming next.

Musk confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that Tesla will be introducing a Semi truck — a vehicle the company previously teased is in its plans, Forbes reported. A battery-powered semi truck will be showcased to the public on Oct. 26 in Hawthorne, California.

"Worth seeing this beast in person," Musk's tweet added. "It's unreal."

Tesla's heavy truck plans remain a mystery, and it is unclear if it will compete in the Class 8 semi-truck category, which can haul 80,000 pounds, Forbes added. Current long-range diesel trucks already have a range of 500 miles, but a Reuters report suggested that Tesla is eyeing a range of up 300 miles.

Meanwhile, potential competitors in the truck sector aren't sitting back and waiting for Tesla to reveal details of its vehicles. For example, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) introduced its own Class 7 heavy-duty truck cab, which comes equipped with a 140 kWh battery pack that it can sell to the commercial truck market as soon as 2019.

