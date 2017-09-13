Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: We Don't Like Tesla, But Here's Why We Could Be Wrong
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2017 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: We Don't Like Tesla, But Here's Why We Could Be Wrong
Related TSLA
Popular Index ETF Tops This Week's Short-Selling List
The Market In 5 Minutes
Stocks End Higher On Irma Bounce; Apple Supplier Takes Buy Point (Investor's Business Daily)

Barclays has been a notable bear on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) for some time.

Tesla has been one of the most speculative companies in current memory, and it has been quite difficult to place a value on the company given the enthusiasm surrounding the disruptive industries it is leading.

Barclays analyst Brian A. Johnson knows this, but gives it a shot anyway.

“The market clearly disagrees with our conservative valuation of Tesla, and we are still refining our ‘Return on tweet’ analysis as the ultimate valuation tool,” said Johnson

Johnson has been big on using Matrix references when referring to Tesla in his analysis.

“Yet to understand our disconnect with the market, we re-examine our scenario-based valuation approach. What’s clear is that the largest driver of Tesla valuation is hopes of dream/’blue pill’ scenarios,” he added.

Barclays raised its price target on Tesla to $210 up from $165 but maintains an Underweight rating.

According to Johnson, it is the dream behind Tesla that drives the stock. It would not be a stretch to see Tesla as a $600 stock. Even if short-term issues do appear, the optimism is too high surrounding the company to see near-term issues mattering.

In the analyst’s most realistic approach, shares would be valued at $145.

“It assumes in 5 years Tesla will have 840k units of volume, while applying a solid 25X PE multiple and discounting back. That’s solid growth!”

Related Link: Deutsche Bank: The Street Is Lowballing Tesla's Electric Truck

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Sep 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Short Ideas Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Popular Index ETF Tops This Week's Short-Selling List
The Market In 5 Minutes
Digesting Delivering Alpha 2017: The Top Picks You Need To Know
The 35-Year Forecast For Electric Vehicles
A Look Back At Delivering Alpha 2016's Top Long And Short Ideas
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears For The Past Week: Disney, GE, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.