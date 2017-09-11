Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 11

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, September 11, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:52:46 pm: QRVO Qorvo Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 2030 @ $0.613 vs 38 OI; Ref=$72.77

2:41:22 pm: ESRX Express Scripts Oct 20 $62.5 Puts at the Ask: 1650 @ $1.111 vs 1288 OI; Ref=$63.88

2:27:16 pm: NUAN Nuance Comm Apr 20 $14 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1114 @ $2.851 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.98

2:22:54 pm: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Fri $13 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.35 vs 1031 OI; Ref=$13.77

12:10:57 pm: PVG Pretium Res Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 614 @ $1.351 vs 367 OI; Ref=$9.155

11:57:05 am: TWTR Twitter Oct 20 $20 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.21 vs 7428 OI; Ref=$17.5

10:53:15 am: HIMX Himax Dec 15 $17 Calls at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.77

10:49:00 am: SEDG SolarEdge Fri $25 Puts at the Ask: 2093 @ $0.451 vs 109 OI; Ref=$25.3

10:37:24 am: USCR US Concrete Fri $80 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.6 vs 674 OI; Ref=$77.4

10:14:35 am: HAS Hasbro Oct 20 $95 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 658 @ $2.25 vs 143 OI; Ref=$96.12

10:13:33 am: GE GE Nov 17 $20 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3108 @ $0.161 vs 933 OI; Ref=$23.7606

