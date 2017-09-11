12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares tumbled 24.1 percent to $22.70.
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares dipped 22.1 percent to $15.25 after the company reported the withdrawal and planned resubmission of 510(k) application for PulseTx system.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares declined 20.9 percent to $3.88. Janssen terminated worldwide collaboration for Hepatitis C With Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Achillion named Joseph Truitt as COO.
- Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE: AGI) shares tumbled 14 percent to $7.27 as the company announced plans to acquire Richmont Mines.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares fell 11.9 percent to $3.34.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $2.10.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares declined 8.2 percent to $2.25.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares dropped 6 percent to $443.52. Regeneron and Sanofi announced positive dupilumab topline results from Phase 3 trial in uncontrolled persistent asthma.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) declined 5.4 percent to $72.65. Nomura downgraded Owens-Corning from Buy to Neutral.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: EGO) shares fell 4.9 percent to $1.96 as the company announced plans to suspend investment in Greece.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) dropped 3.1 percent to $31.02. Jefferies downgraded Seagate from Buy to Hold.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) declined 3.1 percent to $10.31. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics from Buy to Neutral.
