Attention College Students: Spotify And Hulu Just Teamed Up For A Sweet Deal

Attention streaming college students: Hulu's newest offer could be hugely popular, combining music and video streaming into a bundled deal.

Hulu, a leading premium streaming video provider, announced Thursday a new package that will bundle Hulu's video library with Spotify, the leading streaming music platform. The first-of-its kind offering will be available just to college students for $4.99 a month but will also be expanded to the broader market later on.

The offer is available to both new and existing Spotify student subscribers and could sign up here.

"In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we're now able to offer students — both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify — access to the world's best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way," said Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer at Spotify. "We're very excited to be partnering with Hulu — a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high-quality streaming content."

"We are proud to announce Spotify as our newest strategic partner — they're an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers," said Tim Connolly, senior vice president, head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu. "By bundling our enormous catalogues of content together in a single, highly compelling offer, we're making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want."

