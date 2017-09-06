Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, September 6, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:47:46 pm: QCOM Qualcomm Apr 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.041 vs 1676 OI; Ref=$50.5

2:48:28 pm: C Citi Nov 17 $70 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.42 vs 3825 OI; Ref=$67.51

2:27:06 pm: KR Kroger Fri $21.5 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2149 @ $0.4 vs 382 OI; Ref=$22.385

1:36:32 pm: EROS EROS Mar 16 $22.5 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 823 @ $0.783 vs 10 OI; Ref=$12.1

1:32:34 pm: ADM Archer Daniels Oct 20 $43 Calls at the Bid: 994 @ $0.73 vs 402 OI; Ref=$42.295

1:27:43 pm: MGM MGM Sep 15 $34.5 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2043 @ $0.25 vs 1377 OI; Ref=$33.68

11:30:46 am: HIMX Himax Jan, 2019 $12 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4900 @ $2.65 vs 2906 OI; Ref=$10.95

11:26:03 am: X US Steel Jan, 2019 $25 Puts at the Bid: 2500 @ $4.3 vs 2347 OI; Ref=$27.275

11:25:31 am: MU Micron Sep 29 $30 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 2272 @ $3.1 vs 688 OI; Ref=$32.49

11:15:00 am: NEM Newmont Mining Nov 17 $38 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $1.68 vs 206 OI; Ref=$38.33

10:57:37 am: FEYE FireEye Mar 16 $18 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 821 @ $0.68 vs 450 OI; Ref=$14.88

10:55:19 am: CONN Conn's Sep 15 $22 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 850 @ $0.5 vs 89 OI; Ref=$18.7

10:52:05 am: ADI Analog Dev Oct 20 $87.5 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.5 vs 297 OI; Ref=$82.53

10:40:04 am: CYH Community Health Dec 15 $7 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 590 @ $0.85 vs 480 OI; Ref=$7.25

10:24:04 am: NRG NRG En Oct 20 $26 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.651 vs 184 OI; Ref=$24.18

10:17:13 am: TRVG Trivago Jan 19 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.926 vs 7 OI; Ref=$11.39

10:10:57 am: MU Micron Sep 29 $34 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1747 @ $0.9 vs 1166 OI; Ref=$32.5199

9:55:25 am: UNIT Unity Gp Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.95 vs 574 OI; Ref=$19.24

9:51:07 am: INSM Insmed Sep 15 $31 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 946 @ $0.5 vs 100 OI; Ref=$27.11

9:41:38 am: FOSL Fossil Dec 15 $9 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.15 vs 94 OI; Ref=$8.8

