Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trivago Trounced After Issuing Lower Guidance
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2017 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Related TRVG
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; G-III Apparel Tops Q2 Views
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stock Futures Notch Up Ahead Of Beige Book, Hurricane Irma (Investor's Business Daily)

Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares are trading lower by $3.08, 21 percent, at $11.85 in Wednesday's session.

The catalyst for the decline of the online hotel search platform is lower guidance. It updated its FY 2017 sales guidance and it's "softer" than planned at $1.26 billion compared with estimates of $1.36 billion.

After reacting to the overnight price movements, Trivago opened much lower and continued until it found a bottom at $10.43 and began to rebound. Based on the price action since it has been listed in the United States, that eclipses the former all-time low of $10.88 from January.

Trivago's stock rebounded to make a new high for the day at $12.06, but has fallen back into the upper $11.00 handle.

Posted-In: News Guidance Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRVG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; G-III Apparel Tops Q2 Views
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Under Armour, Weight Watchers And More
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2017
From Amazon To Zynga: Your Internet Stock Q2 Preview And Morgan Stanley's Top Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TRVG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.