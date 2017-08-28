18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- MaxPoint Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: MXPT) shares surged 148.2 percent to $13.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by Valassis for $13.86 per share in cash.
- IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ: IXYS) shares jumped 36.2 percent to $21.73 after the company agreed to be acquired by Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) for around $750 million.
- Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) shares surged 28.7 percent to $179.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to buy Kite Pharma for around $11.9 billion.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares climbed 16.8 percent to $35.88 after gaining 1.35 percent on Friday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) climbed 16.3 percent to $5.99 after the company disclosed that it has signed a pilot agreement with one of the China's top three car manufacturers to test Eyes-On advanced driver assist system.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares rose 16.1 percent to $20.27.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares gained 15.3 percent to $9.55 after falling 3.94 percent on Friday.
- UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE: UQM) shares climbed 14.3 percent to $0.960 after the company agreed to be acquired by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group for $0.95 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares gained 12.4 percent to $12.70.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares rose 11.7 percent to $5.82.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares gained 10 percent to $1.10 after the company disclosed that it has received a conditional FDA approval to start the first Orion human clinical study.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 10 percent to $27.73 after gaining 1.74 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares gained 8.2 percent to $105.85 after slipping 0.76 percent on Friday.
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) surged 6.3 percent to $0.840. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Ampliphi Biosciences with a Buy rating.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NYSE: ASPS) rose 6 percent to $22.01. New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions announced a brokerage agreement.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares climbed 6 percent to $10.69. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sientra with a Buy rating.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMTA) rose 3.7 percent to $16.70. Wedbush initiated coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.
- Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) gained 3.3 percent to $94.95 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...