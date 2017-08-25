Some Of Uber's Shareholders Aren't Confident Immelt Could Handle Kalanick's Wild Side

Jeffrey Immelt, the former CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), reportedly isn't ready to retire from the business world and wants to take over the vacant CEO spot at Uber. Despite his experience in running a Dow-component global behemoth, he may not have the full support of Uber's investors.

Benchmark, a notable venture capital firm and Uber investor, isn't confident that Immelt can tame Uber's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, Recode reported. By virtue of founding and running Uber, Kalanick will still hold a large amount of power and influence on top of his board seat.

Benchmark still believes that Meg Whitman would be less tolerant of Kalanick's antics and won't be "open towards the pugnacious entrepreneur," Recode added. Unfortunately for Benchmark, Whitman has made it perfectly clear she has no interest in leading Uber.

Meanwhile, Kalanick continues to lose the support of some of his longtime allies, including Ryan Graves, the first ever Uber employee who went on to become senior vice president of global operations, Recode suggested. Also, Kalanick may be losing the support of the firm's other co-founder and chairman, Garrett Camp.

Finally, a difficult decision as to who will run Uber will likely be made in the coming days. The company will hear from Immelt and an unnamed "dark-horse candidate" who will both present their strategy and vision for the future of the ride-hailing company.

