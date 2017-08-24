LeBron James has rarely been one to shy away from giving his opinion. The latest controversy to get the Cleveland Cavaliers all-star speaking out involves his new teammate.

Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics acquired point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers for point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 unprotected first-round pick. Irving, 25, requested a trade during a July meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

As usually happens when a big-name player leaves a city, many posted pictures and videos on social media burning Thomas' and Irving's jerseys.

As somebody who knows a thing or two about people destroying his jersey, here's what James tweeted Thursday afternoon:

"The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better....

"Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say ‘get them up out of here’. Man beat it! When "we".... decide to do what best for us it's ‘cowardly’ ‘traitor’, etc but when it's on the other side it's ‘business’ huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do.....

"what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness

Image Credit: Keith Allison, Flickr

