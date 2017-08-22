The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

President Donald Trump asked Americans to support his decision to put more U.S. troops in the rugged terrain of Afghanistan, perhaps staking his imperiled presidency on bringing peace to a place that has rarely experienced it: Link

The United States concluded first-round negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico Sunday, having laid groundwork to modernize the 23-year-old treaty: Link

Wall Street Journal

For some top figures in the Trump administration—the ones who occupy the more conventional space of the political world—last week was a tough one: Link

Building homes is a good business—just not nearly as good a business as investors think it is: Link

Reuters

Steve Bannon’s departure could hurt U.S. foreign policy. During his stint in the administration, he added a much-needed voice favoring non-interventionism and the promotion of American economic interests: Link

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is exploring setting up a joint venture with Chinese firm Anhui Zotye Automobile Co to build electric passenger vehicles in China under a new brand, tapping into a boom for such vehicles in the world's top auto market: Link

Bloomberg

California’s advocates for tougher fuel economy standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates received fodder for standing firm with their rules, as a non-profit’s annual report found road emissions have undercut the state’s efforts to reduce pollution: Link

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is lucky it owns Instagram. This year, the world’s largest social network will see a decline among teen users in the U.S., according to a forecast by EMarketer: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks In Aug. Down 0.2% MoM, Up 2.8% YoY

The FHFA house price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Deutsche Bank upgraded VMWare (NYSE: VMW) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: VMW) from Hold to Buy Jefferies upgraded RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: RDNT) from Hold to Buy Nomura downgraded Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Buy to Neutral

(NASDAQ: TEDU) from Buy to Neutral Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NYSE: TNET) from Equal-Weight to Underweight Leerink downgrades NxStage Medical (NASDAQ: NXTM) from Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.