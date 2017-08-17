15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) shares surged 23.8 percent to $1.87. Stage Stores reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $377.1 million. The company also raised its FY 17 guidance.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) shares jumped 18.4 percent to $3.16. Seadrill Partners reported that it has completed amendments to three secured credit facilities.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares gained 17 percent to $11.61. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences with an Outperform rating and a $35.00 price target.
- LGL Group Inc (NYSE: LGL) shares climbed 13.6 percent to $5.01 after the company reported terms for rights offering to stockholders.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.61.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) gained 8.2 percent to $13.26. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Zoe's Kitchen from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares surged 7.7 percent to $6.13 after tumbling 9.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 6.4 percent to $5.85. On Wednesday, Intec Pharma priced 10.6 million share offering at $4.70 per share.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares gained 6.3 percent to $106.04 after the company reported strong results for its second quarter.
- LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) climbed 6.2 percent to $5.99. LSI Industries reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $83.419 million.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares rose 5.6 percent to $3.22. On Wednesday, Xplore Technologies named Robert N. McFarland as a director of the Company.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares rose 4.8 percent to $59.50. Morgan Stanley upgraded Molina Healthcare from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $65 to $68.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) shares rose 4 percent to $25.85. U.S. Silica disclosed that it has acquired Mississippi Sand for $95.4 million in cash.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 3.8 percent to $22.55. Jefferies initiated coverage on Nutanix with a Buy rating.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 3.1 percent to $164.47 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
