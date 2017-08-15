A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on retail sales for July, the Empire State manufacturing report for August and data on import prices for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for June and the housing market index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points to 22,016.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 6.25 points to 2,469.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 18.75 points to 5,928.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.61 percent to trade at $50.42 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.40 percent to trade at $47.40 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.10 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.11 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.27 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.59 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.47 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.11 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.28 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.43 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.75 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Sell to Neutral.

GoPro shares rose 3.70 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance.

