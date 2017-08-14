Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What A Chinese Crackdown On MLMs Could Mean For Herbalife, Nu Skin And More
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2017 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
What A Chinese Crackdown On MLMs Could Mean For Herbalife, Nu Skin And More
Related HLF
Questions Arise From Herbalife's Earnings, Conference Call
10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017

Amid a crackdown on pyramid schemes and the arrests of Shanxinhui management, four government agencies in China have been assigned the task of "resolutely eradicat[ing]" multi-level marketing firms, according to reports by local news sites.

The Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Security, State Administration of Industry and Commerce, and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will together lead a three-month “rectification” campaign starting Tuesday. They're said to specifically target employee recruitment.

Some interpret the regulation as a direct threat to the likes of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF).

"It could have a profound impact on the business, because it has been for the last few years the fastest growing revenue segment for the company," Chris Irons of Quoth The Raven Research told Benzinga. "It's definitely the main artery in terms of the company's sales. When you add this to the growing risk profile of the company's operations globally, you have to wonder if other governments will start to follow suit."

The likelihood of inspiring a U.S. regulatory intervention is yet unknown, but MLM investors responded to the news with seeming alarm.

Herbalife fell 8.4 percent, while USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) dropped 11 percent, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) 10 percent and Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) 3.8 percent. Each recovered slightly before the close.

Related Link:

Social Media: The Multi-Level Marketing Breeding Ground

Posted-In: Chris Irons MLMNews Health Care Rumors Legal Exclusives General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVP + HLF)

This Week In Gender Wars: CEO Ousters And Google Memos
Activists Gonna Activate: Hedge Funds Send Letters To Acorda, Taubman Centers Boards
Questions Arise From Herbalife's Earnings, Conference Call
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HLF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.