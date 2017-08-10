18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares jumped 25.3 percent to $9.97 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results. Air Liquide's Airgas announced a deal with Hudson Technologies for sale of Airgas-Refrigerants unit.
- CYANOTECH CORP (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares surged 20.3 percent to $4.09. Cyanotech reported Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.809 million.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares gained 17.9 percent to $78.28 as the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) surged 16.2 percent to $16.85 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $2.35. Support.com reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on revenue of $14.5 million.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) surged 12.1 percent to $17.89 after the company posted strong Q2 results.
- BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) gained 11.6 percent to $3.22. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded BioScrip from Neutral to Buy.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) climbed 9.8 percent to $41.16 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $10.58. Amtech reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $47.8 million.
- Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) gained 9.5 percent to $80.12 after the company disclosed positive topline results with GLPG1690 in IPF patients in the FLORA Phase 2a trial.
- SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) rose 9.4 percent to $10.01 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $4.02. Celsius reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $10.2 million.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 6.7 percent to $2.22. Organovo reported Q1 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1 million.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares gained 6.3 percent to $42.75. JP Morgan upgraded Cubic from Neutral to Overweight.
- Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) shares jumped 6 percent to $23.67 on upbeat quarterly results.
- AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE: AEG) rose 5.8 percent to $6.00 as the company agreed to sell Aegon Ireland plc to AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) gained 5.3 percent to $20.68. Craig-Hallum upgraded Wabash National from Hold to Buy.
- Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) shares rose 3.6 percent to $69.48. On Wednesday, Vantiv reported Q2 net income of $68.8 million. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vantiv from Hold to Buy.
