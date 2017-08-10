Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares jumped 25.3 percent to $9.97 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results. Air Liquide's Airgas announced a deal with Hudson Technologies for sale of Airgas-Refrigerants unit.
  • CYANOTECH CORP (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares surged 20.3 percent to $4.09. Cyanotech reported Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.809 million.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares gained 17.9 percent to $78.28 as the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) surged 16.2 percent to $16.85 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $2.35. Support.com reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on revenue of $14.5 million.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) surged 12.1 percent to $17.89 after the company posted strong Q2 results.
  • BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) gained 11.6 percent to $3.22. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded BioScrip from Neutral to Buy.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) climbed 9.8 percent to $41.16 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $10.58. Amtech reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $47.8 million.
  • Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) gained 9.5 percent to $80.12 after the company disclosed positive topline results with GLPG1690 in IPF patients in the FLORA Phase 2a trial.
  • SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) rose 9.4 percent to $10.01 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $4.02. Celsius reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $10.2 million.
  • Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 6.7 percent to $2.22. Organovo reported Q1 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1 million.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares gained 6.3 percent to $42.75. JP Morgan upgraded Cubic from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) shares jumped 6 percent to $23.67 on upbeat quarterly results.
  • AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE: AEG) rose 5.8 percent to $6.00 as the company agreed to sell Aegon Ireland plc to AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) gained 5.3 percent to $20.68. Craig-Hallum upgraded Wabash National from Hold to Buy.
  • Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) shares rose 3.6 percent to $69.48. On Wednesday, Vantiv reported Q2 net income of $68.8 million. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vantiv from Hold to Buy.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASYS + AEG)

25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HDSN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.