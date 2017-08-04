Market Overview

25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 12:54pm   Comments
  • Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares tumbled 41.5 percent to $27.87. Electronics For Imaging disclosed that it has postponed Q2 release due to accounting issues related to revenue recognition. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronics for Imaging from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) shares dropped 33.3 percent to $5.67 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY17 earnings guidance.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares declined 26.7 percent to $71.80. Applied Optoelectronics posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTL) shares dipped 25.7 percent to $8.07 as the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY17 outlook. Barrington Research downgraded Autobytel from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) declined 23.6 percent to $3.28. ConforMIS posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but sales missed estimates. Deutsche Bank downgraded ConforMIS from Buy to Hold.
  • IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares dropped 21.4 percent to $37.66. IMPINJ posted strong results for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) fell 20.7 percent to $77.80 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. Credit Suisse downgraded Esterline from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 18 percent to $9.41. Infinera posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but sales missed estimates.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) tumbled 18 percent to $23.62. Veeco posted a Q2 net loss of $18.4 million on revenue of $115.1 million.
  • Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 17.1 percent to $28.70. Benefitfocus reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.3 million. Benefitfocus projects full-year loss of $0.34 per share to a loss of $0.24 per share, and revenue of $255 million to $258 million. Chardan Capital downgraded Benefitfocus from Buy to Neutral.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares declined 15.5 percent to $6.85 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 14.5 percent to $18.30. Trivago posted a net loss of €(3.4) million for the second quarter.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) dropped 14.2 percent to $4.35. Meet Group reported Q2 earnings of $0.09 on revenue of $31.3 million. The company issued a weak sales forecast.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) shares fell 13.9 percent to $6.62 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) slipped 12.9 percent to $30.56. Viacom reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company projects a decline in domestic advertising revenue for the current quarter. Atlantic Equities downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) shares fell 12.6 percent to $2.57. Intellicheck priced its 3.625 million share offering at $2.25 per share.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) dropped 12 percent to $20.88. Credit Suisse downgraded Teva from Outperform to Neutral, while Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) declined 11.7 percent to $7.15. inTEST reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $15.9 million.
  • Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) dropped 11.3 percent to $38.93. Fluor reported a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $4.716 billion. The company also lowered its FY17 earnings guidance. DA Davidson downgraded Fluor from Buy to Neutral.
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) dropped 10.8 percent to $36.75. Viacom reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company projects a decline in domestic advertising revenue for the current quarter.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares declined 10.8 percent to $31.40 on weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Archrock Partners LP. (NASDAQ: APLP) fell 9.3 percent to $13.65 after pricing 4 million share common stock offering at $13.75 per unit.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 9 percent to $46.03. Synaptics reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $426.5 million.
  • Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares slipped 8.9 percent to $21.27. Carbonite reported a Q2 loss of $6.4 million. Carbonite projects full-year earnings of $0.74 to $0.80 per share, on revenue of $160.6 million to $170.2 million.
  • Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $269.87 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.

