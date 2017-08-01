Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb; Apple Earnings In Focus

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 7:23am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb; Apple Earnings In Focus
Related
The 'Poorly Understood' Story Of American Airlines; Is There 40% Upside Potential?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
Related PFE
10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today. Data on personal income and consumer spending for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the manufacturing PMI for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for July and data on construction spending for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 98 points to 21,940.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5 points to 2,473.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 19.50 points to 5,902.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.13 percent to trade at $53.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.12 percent to trade at $50.11 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.69 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.50 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.57 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.70 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.58 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.30 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.79 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Overweight.

American Airlines shares fell 0.10 percent to close at $50.44 on Monday.

Breaking news

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY 2017 earnings guidance. However, the company’s quarterly sales missed analysts’ estimates.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
  • Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets JP MorganNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAL)

An Apple Options Trade Ahead Of Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017
Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Analyst: Apple's 'Lame Duck' Quarter Report Doesn't Mean Anything
Qualcomm's CEO Acknowledges Business Model Is 'Easy To Attack'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.