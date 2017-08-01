A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb; Apple Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today. Data on personal income and consumer spending for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the manufacturing PMI for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for July and data on construction spending for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 98 points to 21,940.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5 points to 2,473.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 19.50 points to 5,902.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.13 percent to trade at $53.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.12 percent to trade at $50.11 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.69 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.50 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.57 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.70 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.58 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.30 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.79 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Overweight.

American Airlines shares fell 0.10 percent to close at $50.44 on Monday.

Breaking news

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY 2017 earnings guidance. However, the company’s quarterly sales missed analysts’ estimates.

(NYSE: PFE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY 2017 earnings guidance. However, the company’s quarterly sales missed analysts’ estimates. Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.

(NYSE: TRI) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.

(NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

