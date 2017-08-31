Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Micro Devices Higher For Third Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2017 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Related AMD
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices, Summit Materials
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Schlumberger And More
Advanced Micro Devices and Baidu Announce Collaboration (GuruFocus)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 35 cents at $12.98 in Thursday's session. Before the open, it was reported that the company's Ryzen Pro Desktop solutions have gained exceptional support from the world's largest commercial personal computer suppliers.

The stock is now trading higher for the third day in a row, after bottoming Tuesday at $11.93. After a higher open, it had a brief 3-cent retreat to $12.79 before continuing its moves higher. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, the high for the session stands at $13.16. That high comes in between its Aug. 15 ($13.14) and Aug.16 ($13.19) highs.

Posted-In: News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Tech Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices, Summit Materials
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Schlumberger And More
From ADI To AMD, Morgan Stanley Breaks Down Semiconductors
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Nvidia, Intel Among Analyst Top Picks Following Semiconductor Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.