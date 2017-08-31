Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 35 cents at $12.98 in Thursday's session. Before the open, it was reported that the company's Ryzen Pro Desktop solutions have gained exceptional support from the world's largest commercial personal computer suppliers.

The stock is now trading higher for the third day in a row, after bottoming Tuesday at $11.93. After a higher open, it had a brief 3-cent retreat to $12.79 before continuing its moves higher. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, the high for the session stands at $13.16. That high comes in between its Aug. 15 ($13.14) and Aug.16 ($13.19) highs.

