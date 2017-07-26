Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 25: Aeterna Zentaris, Rent-A-Center, Michael Kors-Jimmy Choo

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Michael Kors to Acquire Jimmy Choo for an Enterprise Value of

The Deal:

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) has reached an agreement to acquire Jimmy Choo PLC for 230 pence per share, for an enterprise value of approximately USD $1.350 billion. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of calendar 2017 and is expected to be accretive on a GAAP basis in FY2020.

Michael Kors closed at $34.93, up 2 cents.

Activist Investor Urges Aeterna Zentaris to Explore Sale

The Rumor:

Activist shareholder and hockey executive Graeme Roustan is pressuring Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) to explore a sale, according to sources as reported by the New York Post. The company announced last week it had formed a special committee of independent directors to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale.

Aeterna Zentaris shares have risen from $1.00 on July 12 to $3.45 on July 20.

Aeterna Zentaris closed at $2.25, down 5 cents.

Marcato Demands Rent-A-Center Commences Sale Process

The Activist Demand:

Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management sent a letter to the Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Board, urging them to begina strategic review and consider a sale of the company. Marcato warned that unless a full sale process is started, it will take actions to remove directors at the 2018 annual meeting.

Marcato said Vintage Capital Management's $15 per share offer was an initial bid, not best or final offer. HIG and Lone Star also are said to have offered to pay a premium for Rent-A-Center, according to Reuters. Engaged Capital stated in a press release Tuesday it was "outraged" to learn of the Vintage offer from media reports, saying it was not disclosed to shareholders.

Rent-A-Center closed at $12.71, up 34 cents.

