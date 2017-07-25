The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares jumped 13 percent on Monday after a number of its IPO underwriters weighed in on the stock for the first time following the expiration of the mandatory post-IPO quiet period: Link

Google Chrome is not only the world’s most popular browser; it’s also the most vulnerable to attack, a pair of studies show: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump made a last-minute pitch to GOP senators urging them to vote Tuesday to begin debate on a sweeping health-care law, an exhortation that added to the pressures facing congressional Republicans at a critical moment: Link

Consumers are giving banks a pass when it comes to shopping for higher interest rates on deposit accounts. Businesses, on the other hand, are becoming more demanding: Link

Reuters

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Monday, maintaining a growth rate that is rarely seen among companies its size and suggesting the big sales gains enjoyed recently by the other Internet firms are not done yet: Link

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday for a bill that would slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, potentially complicating President Donald Trump's hopes of pursuing improved relations with Moscow: Link

Bloomberg

Oil’s bear market may finally be taking its toll on the shale boom: Link

House Republicans this week are increasing the possibility of a government shutdown in October by moving forward with a $788 billion spending bill that complies with President Trump’s demands to boost the military, reduce clean-energy programs and fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day meeting today.

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks Of Jul. Down 1.3% MoM, Up 2.2% YoY

USA FHFA House Price Index (MoM) for May 0.40% vs 0.60% Est; USA FHFA House Price Index (YoY) for May 6.90% vs 6.80% Prior

USA S&P/CaseShiller Home Price Index for May 249.20 vs 248.30 Prior; USA S&P/CaseShiller House Price Index (MoM) for May 0.10% vs 0.30% Est; Prior -0.20%

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Piper Jaffray upgraded Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Neutral to Overweight Deutsche Bank upgraded Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: BIG) from Hold to Buy Keefe Bruyette Woods upgraded Tompkins Financial (NYSE: TMP) from Underperform to Market Perform

(NYSE: TMP) from Underperform to Market Perform Deutsche Bank downgraded Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Sell

(NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Sell Stifel downgraded Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: LULU) from Buy to Hold B. Riley downgraded Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTX) from Buy to Neutral

