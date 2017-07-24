Market Overview

Google Chrome World's Top Browser; It's Also The Most Vulnerable To Hackers
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 6:24pm   Comments
Google Chrome World's Top Browser; It's Also The Most Vulnerable To Hackers
Google Chrome is not only the world’s most popular browser; it’s also the most vulnerable to attack, a pair of studies show.

Using information compiled by CVE Detail, the analytics firm Statista said the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) browser led its competitors with the most errors in 2016, “providing hackers with an opportunity to gain access to a system or network.”

Statista also noted that Google has an army of techs continuously releasing bug fixes. Among other browsers, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Safari Browser had the fewest software errors.

Ranking The Rest

Here’s how the those browsers compared in 2016 by vulnerabilities, which are defined as errors that can exploited for cyberattacks:

  • Google Chrome: 172.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Edge: 135.
  • Mozilla Firefox: 133.
  • Microsoft’s Internet Explorer: 129.
  • Safari: 56.

Popularity Contest

Using data amassed by StatCounter, Chrome is the number one browser - and leading gateway to the internet - worldwide. It overtook Firefox in 2011 and Explorer a year later.

Here’s how Statista ranks them by market share as of June:

Dekstop

  • Google Chrome: 63.2 percent
  • Firefox: 14 percent.
  • Explorer: 9.3 percent.

Mobile/Tablet

  • Chrome: 47.3 percent.
  • Safari: 21.2 percent.
  • Explorer: 14.6 percent.

Overall

  • Chrome: 53.9 percent.
  • Safari: 14.4 percent.
  • Explorer: 8.6 percent.

Posted-In: Firefox Google Google Chrome Internet Explorer Mozilla SafariGlobal Tech

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

