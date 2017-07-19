First tweets say a lot about a person, like what’s worth breaking silence for.

When Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein composed his first Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) post last month, he knew it would carry weight. Blankfein joined the online community in 2011 and remained a silent observer for years. His previous passivity made his outcry against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord all the more meaningful.

Pershing Square manager Bill Ackman strategically saved his Twitter debut for a point of similar importance. At least, it was important to Pershing.





Eating our own cooking @ChipotleTweets and making my own mix at https://t.co/CiNtycYWhP pic.twitter.com/rYad7uKuI3 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman1) July 19, 2017

After a month of inactivity, Ackman used his first tweet to call attention to his Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) investment ━ not his 10-percent ownership of the company, but his investment in the restaurant’s provisions as a consumer.

Pershing Square reportedly lost about $74 million when Chipotle stock plunged 6 percent Tuesday on reports of an isolated norovirus outbreak.

Ackman’s tweet, complete with photographic evidence of his choice lunch, essentially asserted his commitment to the company even as investors and consumers continue to pull away. In spite of the voluntary PR boost, Chipotle’s stock continued to struggle to recover from its earlier dive.

Ackman has held a stake in the company since 2016. At the time of purchase, he considered it an "enormous growth opportunity."

Related Links:

'Betting On Zero', Bill Ackman's Anti-Herbalife Film, Rated 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Bill Ackman and Valeant: A History

Posted-In: Bill Ackman Pershing SquareHedge Funds Restaurants Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.