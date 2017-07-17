Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 12:55pm   Comments
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $4.91 following cautious-sounding TX-004HR regulatory update.
  • Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) shares tumbled 12.7 percent to $4.87 as the company reported a wider loss for its fourth quarter on Friday.
  • VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) dropped 9.8 percent to $4.15.
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares fell 9.4 percent to $6.67 after declining 0.54 percent on Friday.
  • Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) tumbled 8.9 percent to $75.20 as the company reported the purchase of Constantia Labels unit for $1.3 billion in cash and stock.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares declined 7.3 percent to $20.25.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) dropped 7.2 percent to $41.05. PiperJaffray downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 7 percent to $4.24.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) dropped 5.1 percent to $27.32. MaxLinear is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) shares slipped 4.2 percent to $68.85. Jefferies downgraded Science Applications from Buy to Hold.
  • NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) fell 3.5 percent to $11.77. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) declined 3.3 percent to $425.32 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

