Following a number of real estate investment trusts, tech companies and pharmaceuticals, six companies are set to join the public markets this week.

Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) will issue more than 6 million shares between $15 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Through its gene-editing technology, the Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) subsidiary develops specialty food ingredients and crops for farmers and consumers.

Federal Street Acquisition Corp. (FSACU) will issue 40 million shares at $10 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Boston-based firm was founded in 2017 as a blank-check company to acquire a health care business.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) will issue 6 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The biopharma firm develops and commercializes treatments for eye diseases using its Mucus Penetrating Particles technology.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will issue 11 million shares between $20 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The mortgage REIT, managed by TPG, specializes in commercial real estate debt.

Yogaworks, Inc. (YOGA) will issue 5 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The 30-year-old firm operates more than 40 yoga studios in New York, Los Angeles, Orange County, Boston, Baltimore and the Bay Area.

Petiq, Inc. (PETQ) will issue more than 5.6 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. The company partners with veterinarians to market a portfolio of pet medications, supplies and treats.

