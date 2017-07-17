Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) IPO in late June couldn't have come at a worse time.

The company sells to consumers a food delivery kit, but it's far from alone in the space and faces competition from several other startups. An even bigger threat is the possibility of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) leveraging its proposed acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) to conquer the space given its much bigger scale and resources.

The mere possibility of Amazon entering the meal kit delivery space has kept Blue Apron's stock notably below its $10 offering price. The stock was down another 10 percent Monday morning and dipped below $7.00 per share for the first time ever as investor concerns may have been confirmed.

Amazon Files For Trademark

A subsidiary of Amazon, Amazon Technologies Inc., signaled in a trademark application on July 6 that it may soon sell "prepared food kits composed of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or and [sic] vegetables...ready for cooking and assembly as a meal," TheStreet reported.

If that isn't sufficient evidence that Amazon is preparing to enter the space, the product's tagline reads: "We do the prep. You be the chef."

Shortly after the opening bell, Blue Apron was trading at $6.52, down 11.3 percent.

