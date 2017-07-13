Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading higher by $1.54 at $14.56 in Thursday's session. The recent six-day run coincides with a bullish article from Zacks Researchnoting that the high implied volatility of an August 2017 $7.50 put, which may induce a spike higher or lower in the stock.

The stock is trading higher for the sixth day in a row since this article was published, climbing from its July 5 close of $11.03 to $14.63 in Thursday's session. Most of the rally has taken place Thursday.

Shares are now nearing its May close ($14.91), which is of significance since it closed the following day at $12.80 after a much-worse-than-expected Q1 report.

Posted-In: Zacks ResearchNews Technicals Travel Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.