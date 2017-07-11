HBO Is Giving Steven Spielberg The Documentary Treatment

Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX)'s "HBO Documentary Films" is following up its insightful look into what made Warren Buffett the most iconic investor of all time with another on one of the most heralded men in his respective field, Steven Spielberg.

Aptly titled "Spielberg," director Susan Lacy interviewed more than 80 subjects for the film, some of the most influential names in show business, for an in-depth exploration of the creative process and craftsmanship that has set the director apart in his field.

“Steven Spielberg has built an unrivaled catalogue of groundbreaking films over the course of his nearly 50-year career. Charting the evolution of this iconic figure, Lacy draws on nearly 30 hours of exclusive interviews with the director, who opens up about his bittersweet childhood and lifelong obsession with moviemaking, his precocious early work as a TV ‘wunderkind,’ his rise to fame through an incredible string of blockbusters, his later forays into more serious dramatic films, and the personal and professional relationships he’s cultivated through the years,” said HBO in a statement on Tuesday.

The feature-length documentary examines Spielberg’s filmography in depth and reveals how his experiences changed his work over time, highlighting themes like separation, reconciliation, patriotism, humanity and wonder, which all recur throughout his work.

Spielberg will also feature behind the scenes footage from several of his milestone films including, “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Arc,” “ET,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler's List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Bridge of Spies.”

"Spielberg" debuts on HBO on October 7.

