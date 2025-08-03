Trump's Disapproval Rating Soars Amid Economic Woes, Epstein Drama

In recent polling data, President Donald Trump‘s disapproval rating has hit a new high for the year, with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and economic issues playing significant roles.

What Happened: The most recent ActiVote poll, conducted in July, reveals a disapproval rating of 52.1 percent for Trump, a rise from 51.5 percent in the previous month. The president’s approval rating remains consistent at 44.5 percent.

The handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and Trump’s tariff policies, which have significantly affected the economy, have been key concerns for voters.

Despite the drop, Trump’s approval rating still surpasses his first-term average and is higher than President Biden’s full-term average.

As per the poll, Trump’s approval within his own base has seen a decline, with support from the moderate right and right dipping to 82 percent, a 4-point drop from June.

The Epstein scandal continues to loom over Trump’s administration, with a bipartisan majority of voters, including those who support MAGA, now advocating for the release of all Epstein-related government files.

Economic issues are also proving problematic for the Trump administration, as recent polls indicate a downward trajectory in the president’s approval rating regarding his management of the economy and inflation.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 40 percent, with 56 percent disapproving, resulting in a net approval rating of -16 points.

Why It Matters: The rising disapproval rating for Trump comes at a crucial time, with the Epstein case and economic concerns casting a shadow over his administration. The decrease in approval from his own base could potentially impact his political standing and future prospects.

The demand for transparency in the Epstein case and dissatisfaction with economic policies could influence public sentiment and voter behavior in the future.

The administration’s response to these issues could be pivotal in shaping Trump’s legacy and political future.

