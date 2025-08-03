Fired Labor Bureau Commissioner Speaks Out After Trump Firing Over Job Numbers

Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, expressed gratitude for her role and the dedication of her colleagues in a social media post over the weekend.

What Happened: McEntarfer stated on Bluesky, “It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy. It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation.” This statement comes amid recent political turbulence surrounding her position.

On Friday, President Donald Trump ordered McEntarfer’s dismissal following a lackluster jobs report. Trump accused her of manipulating employment data for political reasons, though he provided no evidence. The President’s directive came shortly after the Bureau released disappointing employment figures for July, which included significant downward revisions for May and June.

It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy. It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation. — Erika McEntarfer (@erikamcentarfer.bsky.social) 2025-08-02T02:18:13.556Z

In response to the firing, Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, supported Trump’s decision. He suggested that Trump’s appointees would deliver more transparent and reliable jobs reports. The political climate surrounding McEntarfer’s dismissal has been tense, with accusations of data manipulation being a focal point.

See Also: How AI Digital Twins and Cobots Are Shaping the Future of Manufacturing by 2030

Why It Matters: July's jobs report fell short of expectations, with only 73,000 positions added versus the anticipated 110,000. May and June figures were also sharply revised down, cutting a combined 258,000 jobs from previous estimates.

The removal of McEntarfer highlights ongoing political tensions over economic data reporting. The BLS plays a critical role in providing essential data that influences economic policy and market decisions. The controversy surrounding her dismissal underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity and transparency of economic data.

The recent jobs report, which led to McEntarfer’s firing, was anticipated to potentially trigger a dollar short squeeze. This situation has drawn attention to the broader economic implications of the report and the political dynamics at play.

Photo Courtesy: 3enjipix on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal