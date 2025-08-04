Mark Cuban Slams Trump Over Firing Labor Chief, Shares What He Would've Done Instead: 'If It Were Me, I'd Say...'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently expressed his views on President Donald Trump‘s decision to fire the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner, Erika McEntarfer.

Cuban Defends Transparency in Data, Calls Out Political Motives Behind Trump's Decision

In a post on X on August 2, Cuban criticized the political maneuvering surrounding McEntarfer‘s dismissal. He argued that such actions are not in the best interest of the American people, but rather serve the self-interests of politicians.

“It’s all garbage, and none of it gives a ….about the American people. It’s purely self interest by politicians and that does nothing for this country or its people.”

Cuban’s post came in response to a user who compared the situation to a CEO firing a subordinate for releasing unfavorable quarterly report numbers without prior approval.

Cuban disagreed with the comparison, stating that he would instead seek to improve data collection processes. The billionaire entrepreneur stated that it’s better to delay publication until there’s enough accurate data to avoid confusing investors with revisions.

In the meantime, efforts should focus on improving data collection through cost-effective technology or process enhancements.

“If it were me, I’d say the revisions were confusing for the investors,” posted Cuban

Trump Fires McEntarfer Over Jobs Report, Critics Slam The Move

President Trump ordered the dismissal of McEntarfer on Friday, accusing her—without evidence—of manipulating employment data after the Bureau released a weak July jobs report with major downward revisions for May and June.

The Federal Reserve also held interest rates steady in its July meeting, despite pressure from Trump, a decision that may now backfire given the early signs of weakness in the labor market data.

Trump’s decision to fire McEntarfer was met with criticism from various quarters, including another Shark Tank star, Kevin O’Leary, also chairman of O’Leary Ventures, who voiced his disapproval on CNN, stating, “You don’t shoot the messenger.”

