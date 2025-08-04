Elon Musk Agrees With Cathie Wood: Tesla Is 'Largest AI Project On Earth' Amid Robotaxi Vision, Samsung Chip Deal Buzz

Tesla Inc. TSLA is the world's most ambitious AI endeavor, according to ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, who predicts its autonomous vehicle efforts could generate trillions in revenue.

Autonomous Taxis Could Add $10 Trillion To Global GDP

In a June interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Wood described Tesla as “the largest AI project on earth,” a statement Elon Musk later reposted on X with a one-word affirmation: "True."

Wood added that ARK's research shows the ecosystem surrounding autonomous taxi networks could generate between $8 trillion and $10 trillion in global revenue within the next 5–10 years.

"To put that in context, the entire GDP of the world today is about $113 trillion," she said. "So $10 trillion is going to move the needle."

Also Read: Elon Musk Returns To Intense Work Schedule: ‘Back To Working 7 Days a Week and Sleeping in the Office'

Musk Aligns With AI Vision, Says AVs Will Impact GDP Soon

Musk, who has long championed full self-driving (FSD) and robotaxi services, has said he expects autonomous vehicles to have a noticeable effect on GDP growth within the next one to two years.

While Tesla's second-quarter revenue dropped 12% year-over-year to $22.5 billion—missing estimates—analysts remain focused on the company's long-term AI bets.

Samsung To Build Tesla's Next-Gen AI6 Chip In Texas

In July, Tesla announced a $16.5 billion multiyear partnership with Samsung Electronics SSNLF to manufacture its AI6 chip domestically. The advanced chip is expected to power Tesla's next-gen autonomous systems, including its upcoming robotaxi fleet and Optimus humanoid bot.

Samsung already manufactures Tesla's current AI4 chip, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM is handling the AI5. Analysts said the new partnership will give Tesla valuable foundry experience that competitors haven't allowed.

Dan Ives Says Tesla's AI Could Be Worth $1 Trillion

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in June estimated that Tesla's AI and autonomous driving division alone could be worth $1 trillion, reinforcing investor optimism even as the company navigates revenue headwinds and political scrutiny.

Price Action: Tesla shares are down 20.21% year-to-date, but have climbed 52.17% over the past 12 months, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA is under short-term pressure but continues to show upward momentum in the medium and long term. The stock holds a high quality score, though its value rating remains relatively low. Further performance details are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.