Trump, Mark Carney To Meet And Explore Potential Trade Deal, Says Canada: 'We're Prepared To Stick Around And Do The Work...'

In the wake of a 35% tariff imposed by the U.S. on non-USMCA goods, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are set to meet for discussions, as per a Canadian official.

Carney Challenges US Fentanyl Claims, Eyes Fair Trade Resolution

According to a Canadian official, Trump and Carney are expected to hold discussions in the coming days following the imposition of a 35% tariff on goods not included in the USMCA. The official, Dominic LeBlanc, who oversees U.S.-Canada trade, expressed optimism about the ongoing talks and the possibility of a deal to reduce tariffs.

LeBlanc, on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” on Sunday, mentioned that discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have been “promising,” but a deal for tariff reduction is yet to be reached.

“We think there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down some of these tariffs provide greater certainty to investment,” LeBlanc stated. The Canadian trade official highlighted the unique nature of U.S.-Canada relationship and affirmed, “…we’re prepared to stick around and do the work needed.”

The recent tariff announcement, made on Friday, was partly attributed to Canada’s alleged “failure to cooperate” to curb fentanyl smuggling. Carney has refuted the U.S. claims, stating that Canada only accounts for 1% of U.S. fentanyl imports and has been actively working to reduce this volume. The U.S. imposed the latest tariffs as part of an ongoing trade war initiated by Trump shortly after his re-election.

Trump Warns Trade Talks At Risk Over Palestine Support

The recent tariff imposition comes on the heels of a series of events that have strained U.S.-Canada relations. In July, Trump criticized Canada’s decision to support Palestinian statehood, warning that it could jeopardize trade negotiations between the two countries.

Canada had earlier taken measures to protect its steel industry against the impact of tariffs, with Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing the implementation of a plan during a visit to Hamilton-based steel fabricator Walter's Group. On Friday, the Canadian Prime Minister posted on X that he was “disappointed” with U.S. tariffs and stated, “Canadians will be our best customers.”

