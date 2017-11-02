Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Give His Opinion On American Express, CME Group And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Related ISRG
The Health Care Episode: Reviewing Earnings Season And A CVS/Aetna Merger
How Surgeons Are Responding To TransEnterix's Senhance Following FDA Approval
Related CME
Bitcoin Goes Through The Roof After CME Plans Bitcoin Futures
Bitcoin Futures Are Coming To CME Group
Bitcoin Rally Continues After CME Group's Embrace (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is one of his favorite stocks. He likes its business model and its management.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) isn't an expensive stock, said Cramer. He advised his viewer not to take profits in the name. He likes the sector, too.

Cramer thinks an investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) should be fine.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) got downgraded Wednesday and Cramer doesn't like the stock. He added that he doesn't like the retail sector and the chart of the stock.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CME + AXP)

Bitcoin Goes Through The Roof After CME Plans Bitcoin Futures
Bitcoin Futures Are Coming To CME Group
Making Marijuana Safer: Jessica Versteeg Explains Paragon Coin, The New Cannabis Blockchain
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
9 Stocks Highlighted On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ISRG

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.