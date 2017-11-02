Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Give His Opinion On American Express, CME Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is one of his favorite stocks. He likes its business model and its management.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) isn't an expensive stock, said Cramer. He advised his viewer not to take profits in the name. He likes the sector, too.

Cramer thinks an investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) should be fine.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) got downgraded Wednesday and Cramer doesn't like the stock. He added that he doesn't like the retail sector and the chart of the stock.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY).

