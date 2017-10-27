On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer spoke about the lithium stocks, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC). He likes FMC Corp a little bit better because Albemarle stalled.

Cramer likes Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG). He is a buyer of the stock.

He also likes Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), but he thinks salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is better.

Cramer would not buy Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) after it dropped around 15 percent. He would wait for the stock to settle.

Related Link: Albemarle, Bank Of America, And Other Stocks On Fast Money Traders' Radar

_________

Image Credit: By Tulane Public Relations (Mad Money Uploaded by AlbertHerring) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.