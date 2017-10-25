Market Overview

Albemarle, Bank Of America, And Other Stocks On Fast Money Traders' Radar

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 3:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown said viewers should not immediately jump in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), just because they heard about it on TV. He advised them to do their own research, but he thinks lithium is the future.

Stephen Weiss likes Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and he also likes the banks. He added that the pull back in the banking sector is just temporary and they're going to move higher as their fundamentals improve with the increase of interest rates.

Jon Najarian wants to buy the pull back in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSE: DXJ). He noticed that options traders were buying upside call options in the name.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) on unusually high call options activity. He owns the stock and he is planning to buy calls too. He also likes Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), going into earnings.

