On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would hold a long position in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS). He thinks it has a good business model and a good dividend yield. He would buy more if it drops under $40.

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has a good business model, thinks Cramer. He likes the CEO and he expects a lot of mergers and acquisitions. He would be a buyer of the stock, even though it is pretty high.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) owns the sector, other than what Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) does, said Cramer. He added that it's a unique individual property that someone might want to buy.

Cramer thinks a 16 percent yield that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is paying is a red flag. It seems to him that it's strange to have such a high yield.

