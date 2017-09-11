Some of the most notable movers and shakers in all of finance on Tuesday will descend on the Pierre Hotel in New York City for CNBC’s 7th annual Delivering Alpha Conference. The event has become known for its high-profile attendees and for revealing financial titans' "top picks."

Below, in Eastern Time, is a handy breakdown of this year’s festivities:

8:20 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin

9:30 a.m.: ‘Best Idea for Alpha’ with Omega Advisors’ Leon Cooperman

9:45 a.m.: Andrew Ross Sorkin One on One with Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates

10:45 a.m.: Michelle Caruso-Cabrera One on One with Stephen Schwarzman of The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX)

(NYSE: BX) 11:15 a.m.: ‘Best Idea for Alpha’ with Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith

11:30 a.m.: ‘The Ed Show’ with Trian Partners’ Ed Garden and DuPont CEO Edward Breen

12 p.m.: Kelly Evans One on One with Julian Robertson of Tiger Management

2:45 p.m.: ‘Best Idea for Alpha’ with Kynikos Associates’ Jim Chanos

3 p.m.: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon

(NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon 4:30 p.m.: ‘Best Idea for Alpha’ with Marcato Capital Management’s Mick McGuire

