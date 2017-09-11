A Look Back At Delivering Alpha 2016's Top Long And Short Ideas

CNBC will host its annual "Delivering Alpha" conference on Sept. 12, which brings together some of the biggest names on Wall Street who talk about their top investment ideas. During last year's conference, many hedge fund titans presented ideas that achieved strong returns.

Impala Asset Management's Robert Bishop presented the bullish case for owning Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK), a mining stock that soared more than 40 percent over the past year. Bishop cited improving demand from China in his bullish case and that there is a supply/demand deficit across various metals.

On the short side of the trade, Jim Chanos presented the case to sell short Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX), which proved to be the right call given the stock's 52 percent decline. While Chanos was right on Valeant, the same can't be said about his short thesis against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Chanos will be speaking again during the 2017 conference and investors can hope for an update on his Valeant and Tesla short calls. Other presenters include Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors, Jeffrey Smith of Starboard Value, and Marcato Capital Management's Mick McGuire.

Related Links:

'Delivering Alpha' Conference Has Been Known To Move Stocks

Delivering Alpha 2016: Everything You Need To Know

Posted-In: Delivering Alpha Hedge Funds Jim Chanos Kynikos CapitalCNBC Short Sellers Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.