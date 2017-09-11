Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan's Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Related AAPL
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Barron's Picks And Pans: Nike, Altaba, Viacom And More
S&P 500 Futures: 4 Hurricane Stocks To Watch; Apple Is The X Factor (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan recommended a stock replacement strategy in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), ahead of the release of the iPhone 8.

See Also: Outlook For Apple's Main Event? AR, 3D And A Swankier Siri Tying It Tightly Together

Instead of owning the stock, Nathan wants to buy the November 160 call, sell two November 170 calls and buy the November 180 call for a total cost of $2.

If the stock closes between $162 and 178$ at the November expiration, the trade is going to make money, and it can achieve a maximal profit of $8, if the stock closes at $170. Below $162 and above $178, the trade is going to make a loss and it can maximally lose $2.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Barron's Picks And Pans: Nike, Altaba, Viacom And More
Outlook For Apple's Main Event? AR, 3D And A Swankier Siri Tying It Tightly Together
Opinion: The Detroit Tigers Are Up For Sale
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 8
Here's What's Likely Behind The Rumors Apple's iPhone 8 Will Be Delayed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.