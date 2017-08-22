Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) are lower by nearly 7 percent since the start of 2017. The bank's recent earnings report even prompted analysts at UBS to downgrade Goldman's stock rating from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $225, which implies close to zero upside from current levels.

Yet, while the Wall Street powerhouse is losing ground to rivals, the bank's CEO Lloyd Blankfein is slowly picking up a new reputation of being a "troll."

Blankfein's Twitter account was seldom used between its creation in June 2011 to this year, but this changed in June when the executive took to the social media to blast the president.

"I kind of have to be the champion of our people and I kind of owe it to the body politic to comment where I have expertise," Blankfein explained at the time. "They could take my advice or not. I don't make decisions, but I do give them our expertise."

'Trolling' The President

Blankfein is now making a "habit of trolling Trump," CNBC reported. The latest example consists of a Tweet which relates Monday's solar eclipse to the White House.

"Wish the moon wasn't the only thing casting a shadow across the country," Blankfein said in a tweet Monday afternoon. "We got through one, we'll get through the other."

The tweet appears to be obviously directed towards Trump and a spokesperson for the Wall Street bank told CNBC that the "tweet speaks for itself."

Among Blankfein's 13 tweets, four "appeared to troll the president," CNBC added.

