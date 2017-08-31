Cramer's Top Stock Picks Post Hurricane Harvey

One of the many things America does best is to rebuild itself to be bigger and better than it was before. Along the way, a small handful of companies will play a vital role in rebuilding the fourth-largest city in the U.S., which was taken offline by Hurricane Harvey, CNBC's Jim Cramer commented during his daily "Mad Money" show Wednesday.

The federal government is expected to disburse tens of billions of dollars for a rebuilding effort that will be "so enormous," with no industry spared, Cramer continued.

For example, there are around half a million cars that will need to be replaced, which bodes well for the auto industry — but not necessarily so for the insurance sector.

Some of the more obvious sectors that will benefit include home-building materials like Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and USG Corporation (NYSE: USG), Cramer added.

Also, road aggregates like Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) could see a boost, along with roofing companies like Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN).

To a lesser extent, do-it-yourself home improvement retailers like Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) will benefit, Cramer said. The reason for this is that the post-Harvey rebuild will be much more organized and under-control compared to the post-Katrina reconstruction which in some areas haven't been completed yet.

President Donald Trump's leadership at this critical time is also sending a positive message to the market, Cramer concluded. The president hasn't made any off-message remarks and is acting presidential, which by itself is "worth a couple of percent on the upside."

