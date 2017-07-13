Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Chip Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Guy Adami said that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a chance to move to $200. He also thinks that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) could trade higher.

Tim Seymour said he owns Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and he feels comfortable owning the stock. He also likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM).

See Also: AMD's RX Vega Vs. Nvidia's GTX1080: The Great Rivalry Heats Up

Dan Nathan believes Intel has a great balance sheet and he added that the stock is trading well below the market multiple. He thinks that it could trade higher.

Pete Najarian sees Nvidia as a great trade. He would buy the stock. He also thinks that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is a buy, because the company has diversified into the semiconductor space with acquisitions.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Guy Adami Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

