This weekend's Barron's examines how the world's largest retailer is getting its growth back on track.

Other featured articles discuss an upscale furnishings retailer with pricey shares and a Chinese telecom leader with a lot of cash.

An IT leader and an online dating websites operator are also examined.

"Wal-Mart Gets Back on the Growth Track" by Jack Hough suggests that shareholders will benefit as e-commerce helps retailing giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) jump-start stalled revenue and profit growth. Investors anticipate hearing more about those efforts at the upcoming annual presentation to investors. Could the stock return 15 percent or more over the next year?

Bill Alpert's "RH: Pricey Wares, Pricey Shares" asks whether RH (NYSE: RH) can achieve the right balance between inventories and cash flows. Shares of the former Restoration Hardware have jumped, but Barron's feels they are fully priced and look vulnerable to a 30 percent drop. The CEO recently promised to build a "brand with no peer," but is the upscale retailer a good bet for investors?

In "China Mobile Looks Cheap, but There's a Catch," Andrew Bary points out that China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) has $60 billion of net cash. Will the government claim it, or will it be returned to holders via higher dividend payments? See why Barron's believes shares of this Chinese telecom leader could rally up to 30 percent if the company keeps growing and boosts its payout.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is building a lucrative digital-consulting business and returning cash to investors, according to "IT Leader Finds New Ways to Reward Shareholders" by Reshma Kapadia. See why Barron's says activist Elliot Management deserves some credit for that, and the stock could rise another 15 percent as profit margins widen and earnings grow.

In Emily Bary's "Tinder Strikes Gold With New Subscription Feature," see why enthusiasm for this matchmaking app's new paid Gold feature has sent Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares up 45 percent. One of the highest-grossing apps in the Apple App Store, Tinder is seen as contributing a sharply increasing share to Match's overall revenue through at least the next year.

