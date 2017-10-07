Market Overview

Cramer's List Of 10 Headwinds That Could Still Spook The Market

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2017 8:58am   Comments
Cramer's List Of 10 Headwinds That Could Still Spook The Market
A new day, a new high for most major stock indices. While it may seem to be justified based on the plethora of positive and encouraging news, there are still nevertheless multiple headwinds that can hurt the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show recently.

For example, the threat of nuclear war isn't any less severe today as it has been in the past, and tax reform policy from the White House is showing no signs of progress, Cramer explained. But these are all "big think issues" and in fact ignore all of the smaller issues that may be sliding under the radar.

Here is Cramer's list of 10 negatives in the market that investors should keep in mind.

    1. Friday's jobs report, if weak, could prompt the Federal Reserve to no longer raise interest rates in December.
    2. Weakness in rail stocks could reflect barely any pickup in cargo shipments.
    3. Weakness in semiconductor and technology stocks could extend beyond just Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).
    4. Aerospace stocks need to impress investors otherwise the group could suffer from "aggressive profit-taking."
    5. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is undergoing structural changes and an "earnings reset" could prompt investors to sell the stock.
    6. Several FANG stocks are facing some political risk, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s policies on Russian-bought political ads on its platform.
    7. Chemical companies could report poor earnings due to the string of hurricanes.
    8. Construction related companies may not continue their hot pace after earnings season.
    9. After a strong run in oil stocks, Cramer says: "Call me nervous about number cuts."
    10. Profit taking in cloud names could result in the group's strong performance being short-lived.

